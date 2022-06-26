After many years of feeding the myth, Yuji Naka, the game's creator, has revealed the truth. Here we tell you if the King of Pop has been involved in the creation of the soundtrack.

June 25 marked the 13th anniversary of the death of the legendary King of Pop, Michael Jackson. With a life full of myths, extravagance and music, he continued to mark history with hits with the studio albums Thriller in 1982 and Bad in1987, among other great pieces.

One of the most famous rumors that settled about the musician was whether he had composed the music for the 1994 Sega Genesis game, Sonic the Hedgehog 3.

In April of this year, Sega confirmed that a remastering of the first four games would be released in order to introduce younger users to the franchise. On June 23 was the day of its release, under the name Sonic Origins and is already available on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC (only digitally for the moment).

Michael Jackson was part of the soundtrack of Sonic 3?

The answer is: yes. The mythical musician was the composer of the third part of the game of the famous hedgehog. Sonic's creator, Yuji Naka, confirmed on Twitter that the singer was in charge of the video game's music tracks.

In addition, he also clarified that the tracks on which the King of Pop worked have been replaced in the recently released Sonic Origins remaster of Sonic 3 unfortunately. Jackson was never properly credited, due to the fact that he had to leave the project because of the accusations and legal problems he had in 1993.

Despite that, Michael had a close relationship with Sega, having served on games such as Moonwalker and Space Channel 5. In 2009, the singer's music director Brad Buxer clarified that a possible reason Jackson was not credited was because he was unhappy with the final result coming out of the console.

Curiosities of Michael Jackson's composition for Sonic 3

The music of Angel Island Zone is Michael Jackson's own music. There are rumors that say that the singer used the theme of Knuckles as inspiration for some of his classics like In the Closet, Blood on the Dance Floor and Is It Scary.

In addition, in the game you can hear the similarity of the artist's songs with those of the game. For example: Carnival Night with Jam, Ice Cap with Hard Times The Jetzons, Launch Base with Speed Demon, Competition Menu with You Rock My World, Azure Lake with Black or White, Credits with Stranger in Moscow.