There is a movie that everyone wants to see but doesn’t necessarily know where to go to see it. It is Sound of Freedom, a production starring Jim Caviezel, Mira Sorvino and Bill Camp, which was released on the big screen last July 4.

The film directly appeals to Latin American audiences. The story is centered on real events that have Colombia as one of the countries where the events unfold, centered on a person who really existed and his name is Tim Ballard.

The production is based on the memories of the activist, who crosses paths with a little boy who after being rescued and asks him to find his sister, who has also been a victim of a network and is kidnapped somewhere.

Is Sound of Freedom available for viewing online?

Being such a new film, it is not yet available on any legal streaming service. So we will have to wait for the production to land on platforms like Netflix to enjoy it in the best possible way.

“A former U.S. government agent leaves his job to dedicate his life to rescuing children from global sex traffickers”, describes the film’s official synopsis.

Kurt Fuller, Gerardo Taracena, José Zúniga, Scott Haze, Gary Basaraba, Eduardo Verástegui, Manny Pérez and Gustavo Sánchez Parra are some of the other actors in the main cast.