Taylor Swift will release ‘Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)’ on July 7th, and fans are already excited to hear the re-recordings of some of the most celebrated songs from the singer, such as ‘Enchanted’ or ‘Back To December.’ And, in a surprising turn of events, one of her exes has shown his excitement for the record: Taylor Lautner.

Lautner, 31, dated Swift very briefly back in 2009. However, the Twilight actor, who is married now, has always been friendly with the singer. Reports even stated that he was with Swift in Liverpool for the secret shooting of a music video. But that’s not it, as he spoke with Today on May 16 and said that he was excited for the release of Speak Now TV.

“I think it’s a great album. Yeah, I feel safe,” he told TODAY.com. “Praying for John,” he joked, referring to John Mayer, who is also Swift’s ex. He doubled down on the joke with a TikTok video. However, some new fans of Swift wonder which songs on the album are about him, which ones are about Mayer and which other famous Swift’s exes have track dedicated on Speak Now. Check out what you need to know.

Speak Now Taylor’s Version: Which songs are about whom?

Taylor Lautner

While Swift rarely reveals the subject of her songs, she has always given hints. In her older albums, she even left secret messages for fans to decode. They usually had a reference to help discover whom the song was about.

‘Back to December,’ which is an apology for leaving an ex, is presumably about Lautner. This is because the secret message is simply ‘Tay,’ which can easily be the nickname for the actor.

John Mayer

The other song that is self-explanatory is ‘Dear John,’ which was clearly directed at Mayer. The song also states that Swift was ‘too young to be messed with,’ which alludes to the age difference between them. Taylor was 19 and Mayer was 32 at the time.

Another tune seemingly about Mayer is ‘The Story of Us.’ Its secret message is ‘CMT Awards Show.’ Swift explained at the time that she wrote it after an encounter with an ex at an awards ceremony. Mayer attended the 2009 CMT Awards.

Joe Jonas

Another song that is clear for one of her exes is ‘Last Kiss,’ which is about missing someone. The secret message was ‘Forever & Always,’ which is also the title of one of her tracks in her previous album Fearless. She had previously revealed that she wrote the song after Joe Jonas broke up with her over the phone.

Meanwhile, ‘Better Than Revenge’ is also partly-inspired by Jonas and his relationship with actress Camila Belle, who he dated after breaking up with Swift. She sings ‘C’mon show me how much better you are /See you deserve some applause/ ‘Cause you’re so much better,’ which is a response to the Jonas Brothers’ song Much Better. In the track, Jonas sings about leaving behind ‘superstars and the teardrops on her guitar,’ a clear reference to Taylor.

Kanye West

Lastly, another song from the album that can be related to a famous man is ‘Innocent,’ which is presumably about Kanye West. The secret message is ‘Life is full of little interruptions,’ which is a reference for the infamous moment in which the rapper took the stage during her speech at the 2009 VMA’s.