'Spider-Man: No Way Home' has left fans curious about what's next for Peter Parker. Here, check out everything we know about the possibility of a Spider-Man 4 movie.

While Spider-Man film adaptations have been successful, we know that they haven’t always ended as planned. Director Sam Raimi had plans for a fourth movie that never came to fruition, while ‘The Amazing Spider-Man’ franchise’s fate also ended up doomed due to hardships between Andrew Garfield and Sony.

However, so far, the Marvel/Sony and Tom Holland’s partnership has been triumphant, with all three movies getting financial and critical acclaim. Especially ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’, which has broken several records in the box office.

The ending of Spider-Man: No Way Home leaves everything open for a possible follow-up. Would Marvel/Sony make Spider-Man 4? Would Tom Holland be up for it? Here, check out everything we know about it so far.

Are there plans for another Spider-Man movie?

According to several interviews with Amy Pascal and Kevin Feige, producers of the Homecoming trilogy Spider-Man, yes, there are plans for at least another film, but they are considering doing another trilogy.

"This is not the last movie that we are going to make with Marvel – [this is not] the last Spider-Man movie," Pascal revealed in an interview with Fandango. "We are getting ready to make the next Spider-Man movie with Tom Holland and Marvel. We're thinking of this as three films, and now we're going to go onto the next three. This is not the last of our MCU movies."

What could be the plot for Spider-Man 4? (Spoilers)

In the same interview with Fandango, Pascal also said that after the ending of ‘No Way Home’, where Peter takes a monumental decision of asking Dr. Strange to make everyone forget him, Peter has become the “Spider-Man that we've all been waiting for him to be.”

Peter moves to a new apartment and it seems like he’s going to become the friendly neighborhood Spider-Man. So, fans are already referring to the next trilogy as “the college” one. “It’s a sacrifice. And that gives us a lot to work with for the next film,” sai Pascal to the New York Times.

Spider-Man 4: possible villain (Spoilers)

Well, the credit’s scene for No Way Home, shows that Tom Hardy’s Venom could be the next Spider-Man villain. Pascal also referred to this in her interview with Fandango: “There's so many things that we're going to be able to explore, but what we always have to do before we decide who the villain is going to be and what Spidey goes up against is what is the story we're telling about? You know? What's the Peter Parker story we're telling?”.

Spider-Man 4 cast: Will Tom Holland, Zendaya and Jacob Batelon return?

Tom Holland has talked about his future as Peter Parker. While the actor has said he would be sad to say goodbye to Spider-Man, he also feels he already accomplished everything he wanted for the character. He also has hinted he would like to be a producer of the upcoming Spider-Man film. Meanwhile, neither Zendaya nor Jacob Batelon haven’t made any public comments about returning to the MCU.