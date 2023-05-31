Marvel continues to expand its universe and now it is the turn of the animated version of Spider-Man. The success of the movie exceeded all expectations and it became one of the public’s favorites.

Starring Shameik Moore, the sequel’s story follows Miles Morales, who embarks on an epic adventure that will transport the likable Brooklyn Spider-Man across the Multiverse to join forces with Gwen Stacy and a new team.

The sequel will be released on Friday, June 2. It was originally set to be released in October 2022 but was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Here, check out which songs make up the soundtrack.

What songs are featured in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse?

Although the full soundtrack for the sequel has not yet been announced, there are several songs and remixes that have already been confirmed. The full list will be released on Friday, June 2 and will also be available to play on various platforms, such as Spotify.

Here, check out what they are so far: