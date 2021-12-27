Spider-Man No Way Home has shattered the box office since its release two weeks ago. Here, check out all the records the latest Spidey film has broken so far.

Spider-Man: No Way Home box office: All the records that has broken so far

It’s been two rough years for the film industry after the pandemic changed how the market worked. However, the ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ success in the box office globally might mean that things could return to “normal” sooner than expected.

The film, directed by Jon Watts, and starring Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon and Benedict Cumberbatch, has shattered the box office both in the United States and across the globe, with the film crossing the $1 billion mark.

Thanks to its monumental commercial achievement, the third installment of the MCU’s Spidey has broken several records since its debut. Is Spider-Man the biggest movie for Marvel yet? Here, check out all the box office data so far.

Spider-Man: No Way Home box office records

First film to reach $1 billion during the pandemic

And it’s the first movie to do so since 2019, since ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker,’ which was released in December of that year. Also, it’s the first Marvel film to do so, since ‘Avengers: Endgame’ (2019).

Third quickest Marvel film to reach $1 billion

The movie reached the milestone just 12 days after it was released. Only 2019's "Avengers: Endgame" and "Avengers: Infinity War '' reached that mark in less time, at 5 days and 11 days, respectively.

Biggest December Opening of All Time

Spidey supplanted Star Wars: The Force Awakens, which opened to $529 million in 2015.

Highest earnings in a week of all time

Spider-Man: No Way Home reached $29.3 million in the United States this last Thursday alone, adding a gross profit of $385.8 million in 7 days.

Third-Biggest Worldwide Opening of All Time

Again, ‘No Way Home’ is third with the biggest opening just behind Avengers: Endgame ($1.2 billion) and Avengers: Infinity War ($640.5 million). It surpassed The Fate of the Furious in the No. 3 spot.

Second-Biggest Domestic Debut of All Time

In the US, Endgame leads the list of top openings ($357 million). Meanwhile, with $260 million ‘No Way Home’ edged out Avengers: Infinity War ($257.6 million) to place second, followed by Infinity War, Star Wars: The Force Awakens ($248 million).

Other records

When ‘No Way Home’ surpasses the $ 1.131 billion, it will be the largest Spider-Man movie ever, followed by Sam Raimi's Spider-Man $ 402 million, and Sony's highest grossing to date. And once it surpasses $ 1.347 billion for Black Panther, it will be the biggest solo superhero movie ever.