Could Zendaya play a superhero? It seems like the Spider-Man writers wanted her character, Michelle Jones, MJ, to have superpowers. Here, check out what Tom Holland and the actress said in an interview.

When Marvel decided to start a new version of Spider-Man for their Cinematic Universe, many fans wondered how they could tell the story ofPeter Parker in a new way after Andrew Garfield’s and Tobey Maguire’s versions. And they did so, creating new characters, including Peter’s love interest, Michelle Jones or MJ, played by Zendaya.

At first, many were confused about Zendaya’s role in the Homecoming trilogy, as she wasn’t canon. In the next movies, it became clear that the creators saw her as a new version of Mary Jane Watson, Peter’s great love in the comics. And now it seems like they also had plans for her to become a superhero on her own.

While it’s not exactly new that Peter’s girlfriends have superpowers, he has dated villains as Black Cat, it’s something that we haven’t seen on the big screen before. In a recent interview, Zendaya and Tom Holland discussed the idea of the Spider-Man writers to male MJ a superhero in the movies.

MJ a superhero? What producers wanted and what Zendaya think of it

In a recent interview with the Russian entertainment show "OK Na Svyazi," while promoting ‘No Way Home’, Tom Holland revealed that Spider-Man writers wanted to make Zendaya’s character a superhero. However, the idea never came to fruition and it seems like the actress wasn’t on board with the plan.

“I leave the superhero-ing to this one (Tom Holland). I'm actually really happy with MJ, and the character that she is and that she plays. And I think what's really special about what Jon does, I think also with Ned and MJ and Peter, is creating this beautiful friendship and this love between them, and this beautiful love story that's there, but also like, Spider-Man saves the world, but he needs help, you know?”, she said.

It’s true that MJ’s intelligence is one of her strengths. While she shares the initials with Mary Jane, she actually resembles Gwen Stacy in The Amazing Spider-Man. Both girls are not only smart, but compassionate and brave enough to help Peter resolve whatever situation he’s in.