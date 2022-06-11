Sony Pictures announced that an extended version of ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’, with Tom Holland, Zendaya, Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire, will be released later this year. Here, check out when you can catch the film in theaters again.

The record-breaking ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ will return to theaters with an extended cut called (wait for it): ‘The More Fun Stuff Version’. If you haven’t had enough of Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire interacting with each other’s version of Peter Parker, this is your lucky day.

Sony’s news of the ‘No Way Home’ re-release may come as suspicious, if you’re aware that the studio just re-release Jared Leto’s ‘Morbius’ to make it bomb once again. It seems like the Spider-Verse without Spider-Man isn’t so endearing. However, that’s not the reason but the convenient 60 years anniversary of our web-slinging hero in the comics.

Either way, Marvel and Peter Parker fans will have another chance to experience the biggest movie of 2021 and discover even more to the story. If you’re ready to watch ‘No Way Home’ again in theaters, check out when you can catch it.

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ comes back to theaters: When can you watch it?

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home - The More Fun Stuff Version’ (as we weren’t sobbing over the entire third act) will hit theaters in the US and Canada over Labor Day Weekend, meaning September 2, 2022. Sony will announce more dates and countries soon.

For now, the movie is available on DVD, Blu-ray and digital. Fans who bought the DVD and Blu-ray can enjoy some hilarious behind-the-scenes and some scenes that didn’t make it to the final cut, such as a shot of Maguire’s Spider-Man fighting Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin.

It’s unclear how many of these scenes that appear on the home version or what other scenes will be in the new extended cut, but certainly fans will want to find out. Tickets to watch the film will go on sale on Tuesday, August 9.

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ box office: How much has the film grossed?

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ was the first film to make over the 1$ billion mark after the pandemic, and the only one so far. In the US it is the third biggest box office film ever (with $760.988 million) and sixth internationally (with 1.89 billion).

As the film hasn't hit any streaming platforms in the US yet (it will hit HBO Max in Latin America in July), the re-release could boost the numbers in big ways. Nevertheless, to surpass ‘Star Wars: The Force Awakens’ as the highest grossing film in the US it will have to earn almost more than $130 million.