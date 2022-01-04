'Spider-Man: No Way Home' has been a smash and part of its success is the returns and cameos from the past movies. Here, check out what Tom Holland and Zendaya think about working with them. Spoilers ahead!

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’: This is what Tom Holland and Zendaya think about their secret co-stars

If ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ has been a box office smash, is in part to the highly anticipated cameos and returns of past villains and the heavily rumored appearances of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield as their versions of the character. If you haven't seen the movie yet, there's spoilers ahead.

While the return of Garfield and Maguire as the web-slinger vigilante is currently Hollywood’s worst kept secret, the insistence of all the actors and people involved in the movie to deny any participation from both of them was remarkable, especially Garfield who straight up lied about it basically all past year.

However, now it’s been enough time to talk about it. Tom Holland and Zendaya sat down with Marvel.com and discussed how it was working with both actors. Especially for Holland, it was a very emotional experience. Here, check out what they said.

Zendaya and Tom Holland discussed working with Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire

Holland explains that he “was stressed” about the first day working with both Maguire and Garfield. Zendaya joked about how she and Jacob Batalon (Ned Leeds) felt like his “parents” hoping the “other kids like him”. However, everything worked just fine and they now have a “brotherhood.”

Both actors said that Maguire, who now serves as a wiser version of Peter Parker, was “hilarious” and they now have “so many little in-jokes that came up from working with Tobey.” Meanwhile, Holland expressed his admiration for Garfield, calling him “the legend himself” and a “lovely guy”.

He also said he thinks “this film was his way of making peace with Spider-Man. It was such a privilege to work with him.” Zendaya also shared a similar sentiment: “It was so beautiful. [Tobey, Andrew, and Tom] care so deeply about the characters, and what their characters— what their journey had been as Spider-Man. It was so beautiful to see all of you guys connect on that (...) It was really sweet.”