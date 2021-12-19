Since October, the world knows that Spider-Man co-stars Tom Holland and Zendaya are dating. However, while many fans are thrilled with the fact, one person tried to prevent them from doing it, the film producer.

It’s almost a tradition. Tobey Maguire and Kirsten Dunst, Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone and now, Tom Holland and Zendaya. Since the first film adaptation of Spider-Man, it seems like the co-stars can’t avoid falling in love.

Neither Holland or Zendaya have said much about their relationship publicly. “I’ve always been really adamant to keep my private life private, because I share so much of my life with the world anyway,” the actor recently told GQ. However, in Gen-Z fashion, they have dedicated one another posts on Instagram calling themselves “my MJ” or “my Spider-Man”.

When the first photos of Zendaya and Tom Holland kissing went viral on the internet, Twitter went wild but it looked like the fans were happy about their friendship turning into a romance. However, one person wasn’t a fan… Amy Pascal, Spider-Man and (former) Sony producer, who tried to prevent that from happening.

Amy Pascal lectured Holland and Zendaya about dating each other

Pascal, who also oversaw the first five Spider-Man films, talked about the young actors and how she gave them a warning about dating each other. "I took Tom and Zendaya aside, separately, when we first cast them and gave them a lecture," Pascal said. "Don't go there—just don't. Try not to."

She obviously talked from the previous experiences. "I gave the same advice to Andrew [Garfield] and Emma [Stone]," she explained. "It can just complicate things, you know?". Garfield and Stone dated for four years from 2010 after meeting in the set of Spider-Man.

While their romance didn’t last, they have remained friendly. Garfield even gave her a standing ovation when she won her first Golden Globe in 2017 and, more recently, the actor told the press that Spider-Man movies were "beautiful" because she got to meet her. Meanwhile, Maguire and Dunst reportedly had a brief romance in 2001.