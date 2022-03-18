Four months have passed since “Spider-Man: No Way Home” premiered and we can't get over it. Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire recreated the iconic Spider-man “meme” and it broke the internet.

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” has been a hit since day one. Within three months, the film surpassed Avatar's $760.5 million mark, making it the third-highest-grossing film in US history.

Tom Holland is our current friendly neighborhood Spider-Man, but his predecessors are the iconic Tobey Maguire (Who played the role from 2002 to 2007) and Andrew Garfield (2012 and 2014 reboot films). All three actors appeared as Spidey in “Spider-Man: No Way Home” and blew the audience's minds.

Sony Pictures nearly broke the internet in February when it announced the “Spider-Man: No Way Home” digital release date accompanied by a photo of Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire’s live-action meme recreation.

Spider-Man Meme: Behind the scenes

Andrew Garfield revealed on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” this week about what it was like recreating the iconic “Spider-Man” pointing meme: "Me and Tobey landed on set. They put us in the costumes, and they said, ‘We’re gonna do the meme really quickly…’ That was before we had shot anything. We were all kind of like thrown onto a set and told to point at each other."

The actors brought one of the Internet's favorite memes to life. The makers of the film re-created this meme, to announce the digital and blu-ray releases of “Spider-Man: No Way Home” which was last year's highest-earning film.

Andrew Garfield added, “I think we got one good shot, because the rest of the time we were just laughing and trying not to stare at each other’s crotches and just comparing bulges.”