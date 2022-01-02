'Spider-Man: No Way Home' writers talk about how they would love to make more films with Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire as Peter Parker in the future. Spoiler alert!

Spider-Man might be one of the most famous Marvel superheroes. So, it’s not surprising that Hollywood has quite a fascination with the character, who has nine movies in total. And with the big numbers that ‘No Way Home’ has made so far, it seems like there will be more to come.

So far, three actors have portrayed the awkward-smart-brave Peter Parker. First, it was Tobey Maguire in the original trilogy, then came Andrew Garfield and currently Tom Holland is the friendly neighborhood Spider-Man. You can say that three generations have had their own version of the web slinger vigilante.

However, spoilers, the latest installment brings back the first two for the most awaited crossover since the Avengers: Infinity War. With the multiverse being already a thing in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, fans not only want a fourth movie for Holland’s Peter, they also want to know more about how Garfield’s and Maguire’s incarnations are going.

Spider-Man: No Way Home writers talk about Garfield and Maguire

In an interview with Variety, Spider-Man: No Way Home writers, Erik Sommers and Chris McKenna, talked about the process of having both Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire return to their roles as Peter Parker to help Holland’s Peter with his mess.

When asked about possible upcoming films with Garfield and Maguire, McKennsa said he "would hope so!”. “I would love to see more of their journey. We even talked about, ‘Oh, we could do a [post-credits] tag with this one! We could do a tag with that one!'”.

While the duo joked about a TV show with both of them similar to Scooby-Doo (resolving crimes while traveling in van), it seems like Marvel and Sony have already plans to bring them back with future projects. It’s been heavily rumored that Garfield could be the Spider-Man to fight Venom and not Holland, who already chose a