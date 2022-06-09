Sony Pictures has been putting a lot of effort into expanding its catalog of Marvel-related films in recent years. For this reason, the production company decided to adapt a new Spider-Man spin-off graphic novel published until not long ago.

In addition to the Spider-Man films, the studio has two Venom films (Venom and Venom: Let There Be Carnage) and Morbius, not to mention all the upcoming projects currently shooting, such as Kraven the Hunter, starring Aaron Taylor Johnson.

There are great news for Marvel fans as Sony has added a new project to the list. It will be a TV series centered on Cindy Moon, better known as Silk. Production Weekly shared what will be its production title: "Hockey Queens". This refers to the fact that, in the comics, Cindy Moon has an affinity for hockey, having played on her school team with her secret boyfriend, Hector Cervantez, aka Spectro.

Silk appeared on comics in 2014, specifically in The Amazing Spider-Man #1. The series would be about a Korean-American teenage girl in the same grade as Peter Parker, who is also bitten by a radioactive spider and develops amazing powers such as superspeed and web-slinging, and is also gifted with a highly developed spider-sense.

According to rumors, the production company has had some meetings with Amazon and Disney +, to see which platform would be chosen to distribute the story by Humberto Ramos and Dan Slott. For neither of the two platforms would be the first time working with superheroes, as Prime Video owns The Boys and Invincible, and Disney Plus many movies and series of the Marvel world.

Marvel: What's coming and its release dates

Kraven the Hunter - January 13, 2023. Starring Aaron Taylor Johnson as Sergei Kravinoff.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One) - June 2, 2023. Starring Oscar Isaac as Spider-Man.

Madame Web - July 7, 2023. Starring Dakota Johnson as Cassandra Web.

El Muerto - January 12, 2024. Starring Bad Bunny as Juan-Carlos Sanchez.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Part II - March 29, 2024.

