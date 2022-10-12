Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell are set to bring us Spirited, a new version of the Ebeneezer Scrooge story. This time we'll see how the actors star in a somewhat atypical Christmas musical comedy. Here, check out everything you need to know.

Spirited is AppleTV+'s new Christmas musical comedy starring two great actors of the genre: Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell. The story is based on Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol, which this year marks 179 years since its publication. It is not the first time that an adaptation of the story has been made, but this time it seems that we will see a unique and different story.

Sean Anders, responsible for Daddy's Home, will direct the feature. Sean Anders and John Morris serve as screenwriters. Original songs will be scored by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul. As for the choreography, Chloe Arnold (from The Late Late Show with James Corden) is the one chosen to perform the big dance numbers.

A Christmas Carol is the iconic 1843 novel that follows Ebeneezer Scrooge being visited by the spirits of Christmas past, present and future to reveal how his actions have negatively impacted the world around him. So the upcoming Christmas comedy will be different, as this time the audience will not see the story of a modern Scrooge, but will be up close and personal with the ghost of Christmas present.

'Spirited' Cast

Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell will take the lead in the film's story. Reynolds will play Ebeneezer Scrooge, while Ferrell will be Present. Both will be accompanied by a great list of actors, here we leave you all those who will participate and who they will play:

Octavia Spencer

Marlow Barkley as Wren

Joe Tippett

Aimee Carrero as Nora

Sunita Mani as Past

Jen Tullock as Wendy

Anastasia Mousis Sanidopoulos as Ghost, tree grower dancer

P.J. Byrne as Mr. Alteli

Heidi Garza as Ghost world, tree grower dancer

Alison Weller as 1800s Street Vendor

Nico Tirozzi as Young Clint

Patrick Page

Marilyn Swick as Holiday Shopper

Michelle Lulic as Mom

Arasha Lalani as Co-Worker

Amanda Cleghorn as Dancer

'Spirited' Plot

According to the official synopsis: Every Christmas Eve, the Ghost of Christmas Present selects a dark soul to be reformed by a visit from three spirits. But this season, he chose the wrong Scrooge. Clint Briggs turns the tables on his ghostly host until Present finds himself re-examining his own past, present and future. For the first time, A Christmas Carol is told from the ghosts' perspective in this fun musical twist on Dickens' classic tale.

'Spirited' Release date

The Christmas musical movie will first hit theaters nationwide on November 11 and then will be released on November 18 on AppleTV+ worldwide. Just a few hours ago, the streaming platform released the first teaser of what will be the feature film. Here's the latest trailer that has been released so far: