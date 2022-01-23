Netflix's K-drama 'The Squid Game' was one of the most successful shows of last year. After a breakthrough Season 1, the streaming service gave the green light to a second season. Here, check out what we know so far.

Throughout the years, Netflix has produced some of the biggest hits: ‘Money Heist’, ‘Bridgerton’, ‘Dark’, 'Emily In Paris', ‘Stranger Things’ and more. But, surely, the K-drama ‘The Squid Game’ has been a worldwide phenomenon since its release on September 17, and even earning critical acclaim and Golden Globes.

The series has become the most-viewed series in history and inspired hundreds of Halloween costumes. After the incredible success of the first season, show’s creator Hwang Dong-hyuk addressed the possibility of making a Season 2. “I almost feel like you (fans) leave us no choice,” he told the Associated Press.

Meanwhile, he told IndieWire that “now that it’s become such a big hit, people would hate me if I don’t make a season 2, so I feel a lot of pressure and think I’d have to.” So, is season 2 in the works? Here, check out what we know so far including possible plot, release date and cast.

Squid Game: Is season 2 confirmed?

Yes. In January 2022, Netflix co-CEO and chief content officer Ted Sarandos confirmed that Squid Game season 2 was in the works: “The Squid Game universe has begun,” he said, according to reports from Variety.

Squid Game Season 2: Release date

It’s too soon to know yet. But, assuming the series is only in a state of pre-production, the new season could be out in 2023 or even 2024. It is a long wait for fans all over the world, but considering that the first season was planned out for more than a decade, it’s fair.

Squid Game: Season 2 cast

After the season 1 finale, it's likely Lee Jung-jae would return as Gi-hun. However, spoilers ahead, as almost all of the rest of the cast died, it’s probable that the show will get a new supporting cast. However, there is always the possibility of using flashbacks to bring back characters.

Squid Game: Season 2 possible plot

Hwang Dong-hyuk, show’s creator, talked with The Hollywood Reporter about what could happen in a second season: “It’s true that season one ended in an open-ended way, but I actually thought that this could be good closure for the whole story, too,” he said. However, he also thinks that “there are some other stories in the series that have not been addressed.”

“For example, the story of the police officer and the story of his brother, The Front Man,” he said. He also would like to develop the story of “that recruiter in the suit who plays the game of ddakji with Gi-hun and gives him the card in the first episode,” as well as explore more about Gi-hun’s story and what he will do next.

This article will be updated.