Following the announcement of the new Squid Game reality show, produced by Netflix, certain details of this new content from the platform have come to light. Such as the millionaire sum of money that the winner will receive and the requirements needed to register. Here we tell you everything you need to know.

Netflix's new project, Squid Game: The Challenge, has given a lot to talk about. Audiences and fans have been speculating about what will be the unusual games that will be presented. And above all, what happens to them when they are eliminated.

The Squid Game series has garnered millions of fans worldwide and is currently the most popular content on the streaming platform. But, would you dare to participate in the new reality show?

Well, Netflix has already released the terms and conditions, the requirements and the amount of money that will be awarded to the champion. There is no denying that this reality show marked a before and after in the world of reality TV.

Squid Game: The Challenge will have the biggest prize money in history

As reported, the reality show will last four weeks and 465 people will be able to participate, all of whom must be of legal age, have a passport, not belong to the Netflix company and speak English, since the filming will take place in the United Kingdom.

At the same time, each of the participants will be playing for a millionaire prize. The winner will win 4.56 million dollars in cash.

The production company has reassured potential contestants that no one will get hurt, only allusions will be made to the South Korean program, but there will be no violence involved.

All the people who want to participate in Squid Game: The Challenge must send their data to the official page squidgamecasting to enter the casting and in turn, a video explaining what they will do with that sum of money.

Squid Game: The Challenge made an impact in the world of reality shows

The reality shows are one of the most consumed products by the community, but never has there been a production with so much imprint and originality. Not only for the prize money, but also for the style in which it will be set.

Some of the most popular reality shows, such as Big Brother, have been the leaders of the industry. But with the arrival of Squid Game, that remains to be seen.

Big Brother was the show that really kicked off the reality TV boom in 2002 internationally, and its premise is simple. Lock a group of contestants in a house isolated from the outside world, film them 24 hours a day and let the public expel them one by one. In this case, the prize money awarded this summer is $750,000.

While another of the most anticipated reality shows, such as The Challenge: All Stars, will offer a $500,000 reward, none as big as the new Netflix and Squid Game.