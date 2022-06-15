Since its premiere, Squid Game has always been the talk of the town, either with the story of the characters, the gore style with which the scenes are set, or its unusual games. Becoming Netflix's most popular series, the platform decided to take the concept to another level: a reality show of massive competition.

The streaming platform Netflix announced on July 14 through its social networks the new addition they plan to have in their catalog. A real-life competition based on the acclaimed series Squid Game, titled "Squid Game: The Challenge".

The first season of the series made waves with audiences, ranking as the platform's top program since its premiere in September 2021. It's about a mysterious survival game with a reward of 45.6 billion won, where two childhood friends end up joining the game, only to find out there's more to it than just prize money.

It was also announced that the acclaimed series will have a second season. "The Leader returns. Season 2 is coming", confirmed the director, writer and executive producer Hwang Dong-hyuk, in a letter posted on social media. And he also assured that viewers will meet Cheol-su, the "boyfriend" of the show's infamous animatronic doll, Young-hee.

Squid Game: The Challenge: What will it be about?

Netflix will transform its most watched show into the survival reality show with the biggest prize in history. The show will feature 456 competitors who will battle it out over the course of 10 episodes to win a prize of $4.56 million, similar to the original "Squid Game" prize of 45.6 billion won.

Those who are up for the game should participate in the children's games featured in the series, as well as new games added by Netflix. Anyone from around the world who speaks English can apply for the competition. Unlike the fatal consequences of the series, everyone who fails to win will simply go home without a prize.

Brandon Riegg, senior vice president of Netflix, said director Hwang Dong Hyuk's symbolic images astonished the whole world, and it's time to bring that fictional world back to life. "The biggest competition in history will be full of nerves and twists and 456 real competitors will embark on their journey. We hope drama fans will join this fascinating and unpredictable journey", he said.

When is the release date?

The call for participants is now open. The filming will take place in the United Kingdom and those interested must be over 21 years old. There is still no official release date, although the casting page states that candidates will have to be available for four weeks early next year.

Netflix confirmed "After the largest reality show casting in history, 456 real competitors will take part in the game, in pursuit of a potentially life-changing $4.56 million prize". The platform now faces the challenge of increasing its subscriber base after the first drop in statistics in the last decade.