Season 2 of the spin-off Star Trek: Picard its coming soon. Here, check out everything you need to know about this series such as the release date, how to watch, cast and plot.

After a successful first run, ‘Star Trek: Picard’ will return for its second season but not their last, as the show has already been renewed for a third season. For this new batch of episodes, captain Jean-Luc Picard (Patrick Stewart) will have to endure another emotional journey.

During the first season, fans got to meet with Picard 20 years later after the events of ‘Star Trek: Nemesis’ (2002). Stewart's character was still affected by the death of Data and the destruction of the planet Romulus in the film Star Trek (2009).

Now, after a dramatic season finale, Picard and his crew will have a new adventure after traveling back to the 21st century to try to save the galaxy’s future. Here, check out when is the release date for the second season, as well as the cast and the plot.

‘Star Trek: Picard’ Season 2: Release date and how to watch

Season 2 of ‘Star Trek: Picard’ will be released on Thursday, March 3 on Paramount+ (free trial), formerly CBS Access, in the United States. The series is also produced with Amazon Prime, so the rest of the world will watch it one day after on the streaming service.

‘Star Trek: Picard’ cast: Who is returning for Season 2?

Of course, Patrick Stewart, who also is an executive producer of the series, will be back as the main character. Also, Whoopi Goldberg is returning to the Star Trek Universe as Guinan. Meanwhile, the rest of the cast remains the same:

• Jeri Ryan as Seven of Nine

• Isa Briones as Soji Asha

• Alison Pill as Agnes Jurati

• Santiago Cabrera as Cristobal 'Chris' Rios

• Michelle Hurd as Raffi Musiker

• Harry Treadaway as Narek

• Evan Evagora as Elnor

• Orla Brady as Laris

• Brent Spiner as Altan Inigo Soong

‘Star Trek: Picard’ Season 2: What have the actors said about the plot?

In an interview with TVLine, Stewart said that he was excited because this season has a romantic arc, as his character confronts his past. “You will see things in Season 2 which will be unexpected and surprising, and it will be romantic,” Stewart tells TVLine. “I don’t get to do much romance in my career, and so it’s very, very nice at the age of 81 that I get to play scenes like that with wonderful actors like Orla Brady, who plays Laris,” the actor told the outlet.