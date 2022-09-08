Star Trek is one of the most successful and blockbuster productions of all time. With 70 years on the big and small screen, the franchise has more titles than any other. Here's how to watch each of them in chronological order.

The Star Trek franchise, originally created by Gene Roddenberry, is one of the most famous, blockbuster and award-winning franchises in the entertainment industry. It has established itself as a cult phenomenon for decades. Fans have even created nicknames to recognize each other: Trekkies or Trekkers.

As time went by, the universe expanded with the creation of several movies, television series, video games, novels and comics. The story is one of the most recognized and highest grossing of all time, with an estimated $10.6 billion in revenue.

There are several projects in the pipeline involving new productions, such as Star Trek: Strange New Worlds (a spin-off of 'Discovery' starring the crew of the contemporary Enterprise), Star Trek: Prodigy (a series about teenagers navigating a derelict Starfleet ship) and Section 31 (exploring Philippa Giorgiou's story in the mirrorverse). Which means there's material for a while.

All Star Trek productions are available on Amazon Prime Video and Parmaount+, which is offering a one-week free trial to watch all the footage and then the subscription only costs $4.99 per month. Deep Space Nine is also available on fuboTV, which also offers 7 day-free trial and has two plans to suit users' tastes (Pro at $69.99 and the Elite for $79.99 per month).

Star Trek: Enterprise (2151-2155)

Star Trek: Discovery S1-S2 (2256)

Star Trek: The Original Series (2266-2269)

Star Trek: The Animated Series (2269-2270)

Star Trek: The Motion Picture (2273)

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (2285)

Star Trek III: The Search for Spock (2285)

Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home (2286 y 1986)

Star Trek V: The Final Frontier (2287)

Star Trek VI: Das Unentdeckte Land (2293)

Star Trek: The Next Generation (2364-2370)

Star Trek Generations (2371 y 2293)

Star Trek: Deep Space Nine (2369-2375)

Star Trek: Voyager (2371-2378)

Star Trek: First Contact (2373)

Star Trek: Insurrection (2375)

Star Trek: Nemesis (2379)

Star Trek: Lower Decks (2380)

Star Trek: Picard (2399)

Star Trek: Discovery S3 (3188)

Star Trek: Where would J.J. Abrams' films go?

In 2009, director J.J. Abrams (famous for multiple productions such as Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Cloverfield, the Mission: Impossible saga, Armageddon and many other hits) brought to the big screen a reboot of sorts that would belong to an alternate timeline, dubbed the Kelvin line, after the USS Kelvin.

The origin is pacted with the destruction of Romulus in 2387 and a time traveler ending up in 2233 to kill Spock. It would be within Lower Decks and Picard, since in fact the last series deals with the consequences of that. Should you want to grant them a place to the trilogy, it would be between Enterprise and the original series.

Here is a list of the titles, where to see them and in which years they will be shown: