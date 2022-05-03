'Star Wars' is one of the most popular sci-fi sagas of all time. However, with three trilogies and spin-off shows, it's easy to get lost. Here, check out how to watch all the movies and TV shows in order.

Star Wars: How many movies are there and how to watch them in chronological order

Star Wars Day (May 4th) is here and it’s as good a time as any to dive in a marathon. However, if you’re not familiar with the whole saga, you'll probably want to watch all the movies in chronological order to not miss any detail, especially now that Disney+ is expanding the Universe with new live-action TV shows.

The Star Wars story is divided in three main trilogies, with spin-off and other side stories to add more layers to a vast universe which sets out to explore many concepts about being human and our values.

Of course, it is not easy to keep track. So, here check out one of the easiest ways to follow the rises of Anakin, Luke and Rey, and get to know all of the iconic characters that had made many people fall in love with them. Here are only the live-action movies and TV shows.

Star Wars movies and TV Shows: Chronological order

There are 12 movies and three live-action series. First, comes the prequel trilogy which introduces Anakin Skywalker and his fall to the Dark Side and which are regarded as the worst films of the franchise. After that, it’s time to follow Han Solo and you can do it with ‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’ and Rogue One, which led directly to the original trilogy before the last trilogy.

Star Wars: Episode 1 – The Phantom Menace

Star Wars: Episode 2 – Attack of the Clones

Star Wars: Episode 3 – Revenge of the Sith

Solo: A Star Wars Story

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Obi-Wan Kenobi (Disney Plus series)

Star Wars: Episode 4 – A New Hope

Star Wars: Episode 5 – The Empire Strikes Back

Star Wars: Episode 6 – Return of the Jedi

The Mandalorian seasons 1 and 2 (Disney Plus series)

The Book of Boba Fett (Disney Plus series)

Star Wars: Episode 7 – The Force Awakens

Star Wars: Episode 8 – The Last Jedi

Star Wars: Episode 9 – The Rise of Skywalker

You can watch all the Star Wars movies and TV shows on Disney Plus (you can subscribe here). However, you can also buy or rent the movies on Amazon Prime Video, iTunes, Google Play, YouTube, Vudu, and AMC on Demand.