The jedi are the key heroes of the Star Wars universe, highly skilled, selfless, and intelligent. Here are 10 Jedi’s that have defined the Star Wars mythos.

"For over a thousand generations, the Jedi Knights were the guardians of peace and justice in the Old Republic…”, the line spoken by Obi-Wan Kenobi brings the hairs on your arms up when one thinks about the majesty of the Jedi. In Star Wars no hero is more revered than the lightsaber carrying, well of knowledge that are the jedi.

The Jedi use their knowledge of the force to help those in need, and while highly skilled fighters choose to look for peaceful solutions to complicated situations. The Jedi code breaks down to a few rules: There is no emotion, there is peace. There is no ignorance, there is knowledge. There is no passion, there is serenity. There is no chaos, there is harmony. There is no death, there is the Force.

In celebration of May the 4th, we review 10 Jedi Knights that are the true essence of the peace keeping and mythical pop culture figures created by George Lucas. Here are 10 great Jedi Knights.

Eeth Koth

Eeth Koth was a skilled Iridonian Zabrak male and Jedi Master who was on the Jedi High Council during the final years of the Galactic Republic. Koth fought major battles during the Clone Wars, none bigger than his duel against General Grievous where he injured his arm. Eventually Koth would be removed from the High Council, and he left the Jedi order to become a priest. Koth was one of many Jedi hunted down and killed by Darth Vader after the Empire took over the galaxy.

Plo Koon

Plo Koon was a Kel Dor Jedi Master who was on the Jedi High Council during the Clone Wars and fall of the Galactic Republic. Known for taking the most dangerous missions during the war, Koon was a skilled lightsaber duelist and a keen investigator. Koon found the decimated ship that once belonged to Jedi master Sifo-Dyas near the end of the Clone Wars. Eventually Koon was killed by his own clone troopers during Order 66.

Kit Fisto

The Zen Jedi as Kit Fisto was known for, was an expert swordsman and considered one of the best duelists in the Jedi Order. Another major figure during the Clone Wars, Fisto won many battles, even fighting battles under water. Near the end of his life Kisto was a leading member of the Jedi Council and met his end attempting to arrest Chancellor Palpatine who had revealed himself to be a Sith Lord. Darth Sidious made short work of the Jedi attempting to arrest him, killing Fisto in the process.

Mace Windu

Second only to Yoda, Mace Windu was a skilled duelist, although not flashy like other Jedi and Sith Lords, but clean, quick, and lethal when need be. Windu was unique among the Jedi for his purple lightsaber and his firm beliefs in the Jedi code, which at times gave the impression that he was arrogant. Windu nearly defeated Darth Sidious when attempting to arrest the Sith Lord but was eventually defeated after the interference of Anakin Skywalker and Sidious’ force lightning.

Ahsoka Tano

Maybe the most popular new Star Wars character Ashoka Tano began her career as a Jedi Padawan to Anakin Skywalker, much to his dismay. Eventually Tano grew to become a formidable Jedi knight, showing great intelligence and courage during the Clone Wars. Tano would eventually leave the Jedi Order after she was framed and kicked out by the Jedi.

When the Empire rose to power Tano went into hiding and later resurfaced working as a spy and intelligence gatherer. She would eventually serve as a mentor to Ezra Bridger and would fall in combat against Darth Vader but was resurrected through Bridger via a portal from the World Between Worlds.

Tano has been a part either directly or indirectly in the main events of Star Wars after the fall of the Republic, last being seen talking to Luke Skywalker while Luke was teaching Grogu. Tano’s voice can be heard guiding Rey during her final battle against Sidious.

Luke Skywalker

Son of the great Anakin Skywalker, Luke began his training at an older age under the guidance of Obi-Wan Kenobi and Yoda. Strong in the force and filled with a sense of adventure and the warmth that characterized the best of his father, Luke would become a formidable and powerful Jedi Knight and eventually Jedi Master.

Much has been made of how Luke was portrayed in the Sequel Trilogy of films, but thankfully revindicated by his portrayal on The Mandalorian. Skilled, cunning, and eventually extremely powerful, Luke is a new age Jedi and hero of the galaxy.

Qui-Gon Jinn

Qui-Gon Jinn was an intelligent, skilled, and spiritual Jedi master. Jinn’s place in galactic history comes down to believing almost blindly in the fact that Anakin Skywalker is the chosen one. Jinn was extremely kind and focused, but to the hierarchy of the Jedi Council rebellious for speaking his mind.

Jinn would eventually find a way to speak from the netherworld of the Force to Yoda, Anakin, and Obi-Wan and passed his teachings to Yoda and Obi-Wan. Jinn was killed by Darth Maul in the battle of Naboo.

Obi-Wan Kenobi

A capable and intelligent Jedi Knight and General, Kenobi was one of the most important Jedi during the Clone Wars. Kenobi was known for his wit and lighthearted humor, but also as a powerful negotiator.

After surviving Order 66 Kenobi would spend most of his remaining years watching over Luke Skywalker, and eventually began his training until he was killed by Darth Vader on board the first Death Star. Kenobi would return to guide Luke as a force ghost.

Anakin Skywalker

The Chosen One, at his best no Jedi Knight was as capable as Anakin Skywalker. Anakin was a quick thinker, tough fighter, and while impulsive, able to make the most out of tough odds. Winner of hundreds of battles during the Clone Wars it was his passion for his friends, Padme, and his own abilities that would eventually lead to his downfall to the dark side.

Eventually he did fulfill the prophecy of bringing balance to the force by killing Darth Sidious and in the process himself and defeating the Sith. Skywalker would also become a force ghost and guide Luke after the war.

Yoda

Yoda is the ultimate Jedi, the Grand Master of the Jedi was the leading member of the Jedi council, a smart, spiritual, and practical being. Yoda foresaw the end of the Jedi but did his best to try to avoid what was to come. No Jedi even comes close to Yoda’s lightsaber skills even at age 800, Yoda was an excellent dualist.

After the Clone Wars the Empire looked far and wide for the small yet powerful Jedi, eventually Yoda would begin to teach Luke Skywalker in the ways of the force and provide much needed guidance during difficult times for Skywalker. Yoda would eventually pass away of old age, but his legend is one of the biggest across the Star Wars universe.