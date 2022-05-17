The Star Wars franchise will expand in the upcoming years with the release of several spin-off shows on Disney+. Here, check out what are the titles that are being developed and when you can expect them.

As numbers have proved time and time again, big franchises are a reliable product to captivate audiences and generate revenue. Disney is using the same formula that has worked with the MCU for Star Wars and they’re planning a new float of shows for their streaming service, Disney+.

Since the Mouse House acquired Lucasfilm in 2012, the studio has produced several films and spin-offs inspired by the original story. First, the Skywalker sequel saga and then some series such as The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett and the upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi.

However, that’s not it as the studio has other shows in developing stages. In an article for Vanity Fair, the studio showed the first images for what’s coming next in a “galaxy, far, far away” and, even some behind the scenes of Obi-Wan Kenobi. Check out all the planned upcoming Star Wars shows.

Star Wars' upcoming TV shows and potential schedule

The closest release will be Obi-Wan Kenobi, with Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen, which will hit Disney+ on May 27. The Mandalorian will also have a third season, while ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ director John Watts will work on a Star Wars' take on “Amblin coming of age adventure film”. Here’s the schedule with the planned release dates:

Andor

Rogue One prequel

Expected: Summer 2022

The Mandalorian

Season 3

Expected: Late 2022 or Early 2023

Ahsoka

Mandalorian spin-off

Expected: 2023

The Acolyte

Set in the High Republic

Expected: No date yet. The article says "slightly further off."

Grammar Rodeo (Working Title)

Set after Return of Jedi. A “coming of age” story inspired by the Amblin films of the 80s created by Jon Watts.

Expected: No date yet.

As Screen Rant reports, more details could be deviled next week during the Star Wars Celebration next week, in which Lucasfilm has a studio showcase panel which features appearances from live-action filmmakers.