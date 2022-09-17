As the years go by, more and more movies and series related to the world of Star Wars continue to emerge. The franchise is one of the biggest and competes with the most popular of the decade, such as The Lord of the Rings. Here we tell you what the future projects will be about and what is their release date.

Star Wars: What will Rian Johnson's new trilogy be about and when will it be released?

Disney has already started the rollout of the next releases coming in the following years, reaching up to 2027. One of the biggest revelations was a new Star Wars trilogy, created and directed by Rian Johnson (writer and director of Star Wars: The Last Jedi). The future production will follow the nine-episode Skywalker saga.

In turn, the production company is working with Lucasfilm and Game of Thrones creators David Benioff and DB Weiss. So far the parties involved have not revealed much about the content, only stating that it will "introduce new characters from a corner of the galaxy that Star Wars lore has never before explored."

The franchise has already grossed around $775.8 million worldwide and has established itself as one of the most popular franchises of the decade since the release of its first film, Star Wars: A New Hope (Episode IV), in 1977. There is still a lot of content to be made and the creators do not plan to give the story a break.

Star Wars: What is Rian Johnson's trilogy about and what is the release date?

The next movie to be released is scheduled for December 16 of this year. Which will be the first new one after the conclusion of the Skywalker saga. Which means there will be a three-year gap between Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker and the future material. Then, as announced by Disney, two additional films are scheduled for December 20, 2024 and December 18, 2026.

They are still untitled as it is not entirely clear whether it will be a new trilogy or a series of standalone films. In addition, Lucasfilm has two series announced, which will be supervised by Rian Johnson. These three will be the first to be written and directed by him. In 2017, quite a few years ago, the director's trilogy will introduce new characters from the most recondite of galacia.

Despite having taken some time since the first announcement 6 years ago, the productions are already in development and it seems we will have Star Wars for a while. Fans are also still waiting for confirmation of new seasons for the latest releases, such as the Obi-Wan Kenobi series.