Starz: The action thriller with Jason Statham and Sofia Vergara that is trending in the US

Jason Statham is one of the capes who has made more than 10 movies related to action, guns and fighting. The actor is known for being the face of several popular thrillers and now it’s one with Sofia Vergara that’s a hit on Starz.

It was directed by Simon West and scripted by William Goldman. The filmmaker is known for The General’s Daughter with John Travolta and Lara Croft: Tomb Raider with Angelina Jolie, while the screenwriter is known for The Princess Bride.

The lead duo were at the peak of their careers, so the fact that they joined their talents to bring the action movie to fruition made fans even more interested in the project.

Wild Card is one of Starz’s most watched thrillers

Wild Card premiered during 2015 and quickly became a box office hit. Despite mixed reviews, the film continues to be a recurring title among audiences and is now one of Starz‘s most watched films.

The story follows a Las Vegas bodyguard who with lethal skills and a gambling problem gets into trouble with the mob, has one last play and it’s all or nothing.

The action thriller starred Jason Statham and Sofia Vergara but these were not the only stars who made cameos, the cast was full of big names in the film industry.

Among them were Stanley Tucci, Hope Davis, Dominik Garcia, Michael Angarano, Milo Ventimiglia, Max Casella, Anne Heche, Chris Browning, Matthew Willig and Jason Alexander.