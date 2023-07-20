Sylvester Stallone is not only a big Hollywood star, but he has also written some of the most successful stories in the industry. The 77-year-old actor wrote and starred in Rocky, so it’s no surprise.

Now, it’s one of his most popular adaptations that has been trending again and one of the most watched on the Starz platform. Gary Fleder is in charge of the direction, based on the story written by Chuck Logan.

The cast is full of big stars including Winona Ryder, Jason Statham, James Franco, Kate Bosworth, Clancy Brown and Pruitt Taylor Vince. Here, check out which title is shining this week…

Homefront is Starz’s most-watched action thriller

Homefront is based on the book of the same name by Chuck Logan, which was adapted to the big screen by Sylvester Stallone. This week thrillers have been trending on various platforms and Starz was no exception.

The story follows Phil Broker, a former drug enforcement agent who is a widower and retires to a small town for the sake of his 10-year-old daughter. The only problem is that he’s picked the wrong town.