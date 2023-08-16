Ben Affleck and Russell Crowe have worked together in one of the most popular conspiracy thrillers of recent years. The stars, who were already well-known within the industry, are the ones who headline the new trend on Starz.

The film was directed by Kevin Macdonald, who is responsible for other works such as The Last King of Scotland with Forest Whitaker, The Mauritanian with Tahar Rahim and How I Live Now with Saoirse Ronan.

The film’s cast, which debuted on the big screen in 2013, is filled with top-level stars. It was to be expected that it would become a huge success and solidify itself as one of the most-watched globally.

State of Play is one of the most-watched thrillers on Starz

State of Play has not only established itself as one of the most-watched thrillers but has also become a classic for fans of the main stars. It recently became a trend once again, prompting users to eagerly watch it.

“When a congressional aide is killed, a Washington journalist investigates the case, which involves a congressman he went to college with”, describes the official synopsis of the classic.

The cast was comprised of top-tier stars, including Russell Crowe, Ben Affleck, Helen Mirren, Rachel McAdams, Robin Wright, Viola Davis, Jason Bateman, Michael Berresse, Jeff Daniels, Harry Lennix, Barry Shabaka Henleyand David Harbour.