Starz has been home to some of the biggest hits in recent years. Period movies, especially dramas, have been user favorites for several months and now it’s one with Emma Watson, Florence Pugh and Saoirse Ronan that has been trending again.

The film was released in 2019 and has since established itself as one of the industry’s most iconic adaptations. Greta Gerwig (Barbie and Lady Bird) was in charge of directing the project.

The story was based on a popular 1868 book written by Louisa May Alcott. It is not the first time that the plot was taken to the big screen, quite the contrary. However, it has been one of the most acclaimed by critics and viewers.

Little Women, Starz’s new global trend

Although the new version of Little Women debuted in theaters during 2019, it wasn’t too long ago that it was incorporated into the Starz catalog. Now, the movie has been trending again thanks to users who have given it play on several occasions.

The story follows Jo March, who reflects on her life, telling the endearing story of the March sisters: four young women, each determined to live life on her own terms. The cast was full of top-notch stars and some scenes have been making the rounds on social media for some time now, becoming iconic for their lines.

Some of the actors in the main cast were Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson, Timothée Chalamet, Florence Pugh, Meryl Streep, Eliza Scanlen, Laura Dern, Bob Odenkirk, Louis Garrel, James Norton and Tracy Letts.