Denzel Washington‘s acting career includes a wide range of roles, from dramatic to action-packed films. Some of his most celebrated include movies like “Training Day,” “Glory,” “Malcolm X,” and “Flight.” And, currently, one of his films is trending worldwide and in the US.

The film was directed by Antoine Fuqua, who directed him in “Training Day,” for which Washington earned his Academy Award for Best Actor. Fuqua is also known for recent works such as Shooter (2007), Southpaw (2015), Olympus Has Fallen (2013) and London Has Fallen (2016).

According to FlixPatrol, this action thriller is the fourth most watched movie on Hulu globally (although it’s not available on the platform in the US). However, in Just Watch’s Top 10 of the week in the US, it’s also the second most popular, as you can find it on Starz.

‘The Equalizer,’ the action thriller with Denzel Washington

“The Equalizer” is a 2014’s action thriller film starring Washington as the lead character, Robert McCall, who is a retired black-ops operative who is trying to lead a quiet and unassuming life in Boston. However, when he befriends a young girl named Teri (played by Chloë Grace Moretz), who is under the control of violent Russian gangsters, McCall decides to come out of retirement to help her.

David Harbour, Bill Pullman and Melissa Leo complete the cast. The film premiered at 2014 Toronto International Film Festival, and it was met with generally positive reviews. It was also a box office success, grossing almost $200 million worldwide.

In the US, you can watch the film on Starz and on DirecTV stream. Meanwhile, the sequel, “The Equalizer 2,” is available to watch on Hulu and on FUBO, which offers a seven-day free trial in the US.