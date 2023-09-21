In the last few years, Paul Mescal has been on a real journey to stardom. The Irish actor first caught everyone’s attention in ‘Normal People,’ winning his first BAFTA award and an Emmy nomination. And if that wasn’t enough, he took it up a notch with an Oscar nod for his performance in ‘Aftersun.’

The actor is now set to appear in exciting new projects, including the sci-fi drama ‘Foe,’ in which he shares the screen with Saoirse Ronan, and the romantic fantasy “All Of Us Strangers.” In the latter, he acts alongside Andrew Scott (‘Fleabag’). He will also take the lead role in Ridley Scott’s upcoming sequel of ‘Gladiator.’

Despite his rise to fame, Mescal has some lesser known projects that you can watch. One of them is this mystery thriller series that was released the same year as ‘Normal People,’ and that you can stream on Starz. Here’s all you need to know.

‘The Deceived,’ the crime thriller series to watch on Starz

The series is titled “The Deceived,” and it’s a four-part show that follows Ophelia, played by Emilie Reid, who falls for married lecturer Michael (Emmet J. Scanlan). However, when he mysteriously disappears, she tracks him down and discovers that his wife has died in a fire.

Meanwhile, Mescal plays Sean, a village builder and a volunteer firefighter. While he has a supporting role, he is still as credible as always. The rest of the cast also includes Catherine Walker, Eleanor Methven, Shelley Conn, Lloyd Everitt and more.

The series received a good review from The Guardian, with critic Lucy Mangan giving it three stars out of five and stating: “The Deceived is solidly done and manages to touch gracefully on concerns about (especially emotionally) abusive relationships, power dynamics, coercion and how we navigate ever-changing mores.”