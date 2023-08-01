Starz: The sci-fi thriller with Chris Pratt and Jennifer Lawrence that is trending on the platform

Chris Pratt and Jennifer Lawrence starred in one of the most acclaimed and well-known sci-fi movies of recent years. Starz is the holder of the two Oscar-nominated title and the one that has been trending again.

The thriller was directed by Morten Tyldum, while Jon Spaihts was in charge of writing the screenplay. The cast was not only composed of the stars, but there were several other great actors accompanying them.

Michael Sheen, Laurence Fishburne, Andy Garcia and Vince Foster are some of them. Although it was released more than six years ago, the story has not gone out of style and continues to be a classic among the titles of its genre.

Passengers is Starz’s most-watched sci-fi movie worldwide right now

Of course if they put two big stars like Jennifer Lawrence and Chris Pratt together, they could only get a hit. Passengers is not only one of the most watched movies on the streaming platform, but it has been trending again this week.

The story follows a malfunction in a hibernation capsule on a spaceship traveling to a distant colony planet awakens a passenger 90 years ahead of schedule. Lawrence stars as Aurora Lane, while Pratt is Jim Preston.