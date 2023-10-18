This week on Prime Video, a psychological war drama is one of the most watched movies worldwide on the platform. According to FlixPatrol, the film is the tenth most streamed globally. However, in the US, the film is available to watch on Starz.

The movie, which was originally released in 2009, stars Jake Gyllenhaal, Tobey Maguire and Natalie Portman.For Maguire’s particularly, this film marked a pivotal moment in his career, not only helping him leave behind his ‘Spider-Man’ persona, but also earning him his first Golden Globe nomination.

Directed by Jim Sheridan, who is known for films such as ‘In America’ (2004) and ‘In The Name of the Father’ (1994), this film is a remake of the 2004’s Danish drama of the same name. Here’s all you need to know.

‘Brothers,’ the drama with Tobey Maguire trending worldwide

‘Brothers’ was inspired by Homer’s epic poem the Odyssey. The storyline revolves around Captain Sam Cahill (Maguire), a former prisoner of the War in Afghanistan, presumed dead, struggling with severe PTSD as he tries to reintegrate into society after his release from captivity.

Gyllenhaal plays his brother, and Portman portrays his wife, with the rest of the cast consisting of Sam Shepard, Mare Winningham, Bailee Madison, Taylor Geare, César Évora, Patrick Flueger, Carey Mulligan, Clifton Collins, Jenny Wade, Omid Abtahi, Navid Negahba, Enayat Delawary and Ethan Suplee.

Written by David Benioff, the film received mostly mixed reviews from critics. It boasts a 64% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, with the consensus stating that the film leads more to a “traditional melodrama,” different from the tone of the original, but that the leads’ performances elevate the material, especially Maguire’s.

Three movies similar to ‘Brothers’ to stream

Stop-Loss (2008)

Plot: A veteran soldier returns from his completed tour of duty in Iraq, only to find his life turned upside down when he is arbitrarily ordered to return to field duty by the Army.

Cast: Ryan Phillippe, Channing Tatum, Abbie Cornish.

Stream on: Paramount+, Kanopy, Pluto

Brothers (2004)

Of course, you can also watch the original film. This was directed by Susanne Bier and written by Bier and Anders Thomas Jensen. It stars Nikolaj Lie Kaas, Connie Nielsen and Ulrich Thomsen.

Stream on: Directv.

Pawn Sacrifice (2015)

While not a war film per se, this movie is another psychological drama with a must-watch Maguire’s lead performance. This biopic follows American chess champion Bobby Fischer prepares for a legendary match-up against Russian Boris Spassky. It also stars Liev Schreiber, Lily Rabe, and Peter Sarsgaard.

Stream on: Hoopla, Kanopy, Directv, Cinemax.