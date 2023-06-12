June will be a slow month for some genres, but for First-person shooter games it will be better with four upcoming titles that will offer unique experiences with different stories.
FPS games are the most popular on Steam with Counter-Strike GO being the most popular on the store for a long time, but other games like COD and Apex Legends also have a special place.
Four titles sounds little but that is the number for a single month, during the remainder of 2023 it is expected that at least 20+ titles will be released in the store.
What are the upcoming 4 First-person shooter games that will be available on Steam in June 2023?
- Battlebit Remastered (June 15) is expected to be one of the most notorious games to be released in June, fans have been waiting since the rumors came out a long time ago.
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction (June 15) is another title of the saga already known worldwide, this version will offer twelve random objectives on each of the maps.
- Trepang2 (June 21) probably the most futuristic FPS of all that will be released this month, so far the trailers suggest that the game will be intense and interesting, but the final test is still missing.
- Six Days in Fallujah (June 22) is there on the list without attracting much attention but it will be available for all platforms the same day it is released on Steam. Gamers have been waiting for this game for 10 years.