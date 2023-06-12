Steam 2023: Only four FPS games will be released in June on the store

June will be a slow month for some genres, but for First-person shooter games it will be better with four upcoming titles that will offer unique experiences with different stories.

FPS games are the most popular on Steam with Counter-Strike GO being the most popular on the store for a long time, but other games like COD and Apex Legends also have a special place.

Four titles sounds little but that is the number for a single month, during the remainder of 2023 it is expected that at least 20+ titles will be released in the store.

What are the upcoming 4 First-person shooter games that will be available on Steam in June 2023?