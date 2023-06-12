Steam 2023: Only one zombie game is at the US Top 100 selling chart

The Top Selling charts on Steam say a lot about the taste of gamers in the United States and it works as a guide for other gamers who are recently entering this world of games.

The first game among all is Counter-Strike Global Offensive, it is unlikely that any other game can surpass the successful CS although they are free to play they have the first place in the chart.

The classic zombie games are old but people still play them and some titles have 200k reviews, including Left 4 Dead 2 which is considered one of the best.

Which zombie games are on Steam’s Top Selling Chart?

The only zombie game on the chart is DayZ with a little less than 2 weeks on the Top Selling Chart as of 12th June the game stays on the chart thanks to the big support from the fans who have already played it ‘for free’ for almost 5 years.

The other games on the US Top Selling Chart are mostly FPS, strategy and some sports titles like NBA 2k23 and FIFA 23.

The charts are constantly updated and at any time the games could lose spots among the top.