Steam has a long list of survival zombie games available, not all of them are good, but when a new title comes out people usually give it a try.

The classics are the most purchased and downloaded games in the store, Left 4 Dead being the favorite of many survival horror genre fans.

Although zombie games are liked by most people, especially FPS gamers, it is unlikely that a zombie game will become famous overnight.

Top five rated zombie survival games on Steam

1. Obviously the first on the list is Left 4 Dead 2, it is not labeled as ‘survival’ but the game falls into the same category. The game is available at $9.99.

2. Dying Light is number two on the list and holds its own as one of the most recent games (2015) for a price of $8.99.

3. Resident Eveil 2 remains in the top five because it is a classic, released in 2019 it is one of the survival zombie games with almost 90,000 user reviews. The game is available for $9.99.

4. Project Zomboid has a lot to offer despite not being the most intense of zombie games, this type of game is very popular with open world gamers. The price on Steam is $19.99.

5. 7 Days to Die is the last one on the list but it is one of the survival zombie games that has over 150,000 reviews but the price of this title is the most expensive on the list at $24.99.