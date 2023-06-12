Steam: There is only one VR racing game that will be released in June on the store

Little by little VR games are taking place within the different stores and platforms including Steam that are already offering multiple titles.

Most VR games are not as ‘exciting’ or famous as conventional games, but gamers are trying out new, higher quality VR sets all the time.

Racing games are among the most searched VR games, but at the same time those games are the most difficult to play with a VR set.

What is the racing game that will be released on June 16 on Steam?

The game that will be released on June 16 is Formula 1 2023 by EA Sports, it is one of the most anticipated games of 2023 by racing fans.

This game will be playable with the official Steam VR set and you will probably need another couple of accessories to make the experience better like a gaming chair and a gaming steering wheel.