Indie games always have something to offer, this time on Steam there are two games that are tagged as upcoming or ‘coming soon’, they are the only two games in the indie section with those tags.

So far the indie games on Steam are doing their job which is to offer gamers cheap but fun games to burn hours at home.

It is expected that during 2023 many more indie titles will arrive on Steam, especially in the roleplay, anime, adventure, strategy and RPG genres.

What are the two upcoming indie automobile sim games that will be released in 2024?

One is City Card Driving 2.0 also known as CCD, the game is likely to be released in the first quarter of 2024 for windows.

On the other hand, the other upcoming automobile sim is Let’s Drive – Learn Driving Simulator, it sounds boring but this kind of educational game offers way more action than just playing behind the wheel, it offers real life scenarios like crashes. The publisher is FreeMind S.A.

Both games offer realism and good graphics as the developers and publishers have been working in the simulation gaming industry for some time.