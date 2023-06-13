Steam has a big offer of shooter and FPS games that are related to historical events such as World War II and other war events. Most of the games like that available on the store have good reviews.

Most of the top rated World War II games on Steam were released after 2010, with some exceptions like Call of Duty 2 which was released in 2006 and is classic that it is available for Windows and iOS.

The good news is that apart from the WWII classics there is also a list of upcoming games under the same category that although they do not have a clear release date it is likely that at least a couple will be available between September and November.

What are the upcoming WWII games on Steam?

The upcoming WWII games have something special that separates them from the well-known games under the same category, these games offer different things, they are not the typical shooters or FPS where the player has to pass missions killing the enemies with bullets.

Apparently there are few games for 2023 but it is likely that other titles will be announced during the upcoming months, in addition, more WWII could also be expected for other consoles and platforms such as Nintendo Switch, Playstation, Xbox, etc.