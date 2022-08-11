Steve Martin is one of the industry's best-known comedians and actors, thanks to his roles in major productions such as Father of the Bride and Cheaper by the Dozen. His acting career could be coming to an end and here's everything you need to know.

Steve Martin is a legend in the Hollywood industry. With over 45 films and TV shows in his repertoire, the comedian has starred alongside Selena Gomez and Martin Short in one of the biggest hits of recent years.

The story of Only Murders in the Building follows 3 neighbors who are crime fanatics and begin to investigate their own cases. It already has more than 17 Emmy Award nominations in two consecutive years, which gives us a dimension of the great impact that the series has had since its premiere.

With the second season already released a few months ago and a third on the way, it seems that the 76-year-old actor is very close to saying goodbye to acting. After a 50-year career, he only lacks a Tony Award to complete his EGOT and belong to the privileged group.

Steve Martin to leave acting after Only Murders in the Building

The legend confirmed that he will no longer be looking for other series, movies or cameos when the filming of his latest hit, Only Murders in the Building, is over. "My wife keeps repeating to me, 'You always say you're going to retire and then you always come up with something'. I'm really not interested in retiring. I'm not. But I'd work a little less. Maybe. There's a point in your career when people are dying to see you. Now I'm at the point in my career where it's my turn to be present", Martin said in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

The series was created thanks to Steve, as he and John Hoffman were the founders of the idea. He is also one of the executive producers, along with his two co-stars, while Hoffman was chosen as showrunner.

The comedian agreed to take one of the lead roles only if Short was his partner and if the shoot was 100 percent in New York, so he could be at home every night, as he has a 9-year-old daughter. "Shooting a movie now, going somewhere else to live, I'm not willing to do that anymore. I can't disappear for three months", he said.