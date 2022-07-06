[SPOILERS AHEAD] Joseph Quinn is the breakout star of Stranger Things 4, thanks to his performance as Eddie Munson and especially his epic final scene playing Metallica’s “Master of Puppets.” However, he had the help of Metallica bassist’s son, Tye Trujillo.

Season 4 of Stranger Things has several musical moments that have struck a chord with the audience. While in the first volume, the iconic scene is when Sadie Sink’s Max is trying to escape Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower) with the help of “Running Up That Hill” by Kate Bush, the season finale has Joseph Quinn’s Eddie Munson rocking out Metallica’s “Master of Puppets” to save his friends in the Upside Down.

The climatic scene has been one of the most talked-about moments of the series, especially as it completes the character’s arc with a brave heroic act and sadly ends up with his death. “We were beyond psyched for them to not only include ‘Master of Puppets’ in the show, but to have such a pivotal scene built around it,” the band said on an Instagram post.

While Joseph Quinn has been praised for his performance, the truth is that he didn’t play the solo. That part was performed by Tye Trujillo, the son of Metallica bassist Robert Trujillo, who provided background guitar tracks for the scene.

Who is Tye Trujillo? Meet the son of Metallica bassist Robert

Tye Trujillo is proof that talent runs in the family. It’s not the first time that the 17-year-old has shown his skills. After bassist Reginald "Fieldy" Arvizy couldn’t be part of a tour around Latin America with Korn, Trujillo took his place at just 12 years old.

The young musician has been part of groups such as Suicidal Tendencies. Alongside the son of Slash and the son of Scott Weyland, Noah, he formed the band Suspect208, but it dissolved in less than a year after getting together.

However, in 2021 he teamed up again with Noah Weyland in Blu Weekend, which according to Trujillo “has more of a punk vibe” than the previous group, as he explained to The Blairing Out With Eric Blair Show.

But wait: Does Joseph Quinn play guitar?

Yes, while Joseph Quinn didn’t play the solo, he did in fact play the first notes in the song. While talking with The Hollywood Reporter, he said that he was “very lucky in the fact that I've been playing [guitar] since I was young. I've had a huge amount of time off, but when I read the script, I went and bought the guitar and started practicing manically.”

However, he clarified that the solo was out of his league. "I'm not a heavy metal guitarist, so we got this brilliant virtuoso to come in and do that bit. But the rest I was able to film," Quinn confirmed. In an interview with Radio Times, Quinn also said that filming that scene was “thrilling” and “great fun.”