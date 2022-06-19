The first part of the fourth season of Stranger Things hit Netflix at the end of last month. Here, check out all the songs used this season so far, including ‘Running Up That Hill’ by Kate Bush.

After a three-year hiatus, Stranger Things came back with the first part of its fourth season. With a new main villain called Vecna and the inclusion of various characters portrayed by Joseph Quinn and Amybeth McNulty, the first seven episodes have been a success.

With many familiar faces such as Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard and more, the sci-fi series has also returned with many more 80s references to enjoy. And what are the 80s without the great music that came out during the decade?

At this point, everyone has been listening nonstop to“Running Up That Hill” by Kate Bush, which became a number 1 hit for the second time in the UK. However, that’s not the only great song that you can catch in the first episodes of the season, whic is returning in July. Check out here the entire soundtrack.

Stranger Things Season 4: The entire soundtrack

The score for the series is composed by Kyle Dixon & Michael Stein, which is usually used to create the mood of nostalgia and horror of the series. However, there are many popular songs that have marked some of the most emotional moments in the series.

Chapter One: The Hellfire Club

“California Dreamin’” - The Beach Boys

“Object of My Desire” - Starpoint

“Running Up That Hill” - Kate Bush (Also in episode 4, 5, and 7)

“I Was a Teenage Werewolf” - The Cramps

“Chica Mejanita” - Mae Arnette

“Play With Me” - Extreme

“Detroit Rock City” - KISS

“The Red Army is the Strongest” - The Red Army Choir

“Got Your Number” - The Lloyd Langton Group

“Fever” - The Cramps

Chapter Two: Vecna's Curse

“You Spin Me Round (Like a Record)” - Dead or Alive

“Rock Me Amadeus (The Gold Mix)” - Falco

“Tarzan Boy” - Baltimora

“Wipe Out” - K-Tel Version

“Psycho Killer” - Talking Heads

“Monologue de Ibn-Haki-Scene 5” - The National Bolshoi Orchestra

“Diamonds and Emeralds” - The Interior Castle

“Burning Up” - Donnell Pitman

“Tons of Wet - Surf Time” - Noma

Chapter Three: The Monster and the Superhero

“Guardian Angel” - Fergus MacRoy

“In Transit to Bermuda” - Dorian Zero

Chapter Four: Dear Billy

“Pass the Dutchie” - Musical Youth

“Dream a Little Dream of Me” - Ella Fitzgerald & Louis Armstrong

“March of the Defenders of Moscow” - The Red Army Choir

“Legless” - Hipbone Slim

“Hard Feelings” - Al Kerby

Chapter Five: The Nina Project

“Travelin’ Man” - Ricky Nelson

“Nina, o sia la Pazza per Amore” - Cecilia Bartoli

“David Searches” - Arthur B. Rubinstein (Wargames Soundtrack)

“Time’s Up” - Arthur B. Rubinstein (Wargames Soundtrack)

Chapter Six: The Dive

“Pass the Dutchie” - Musical Youth

“Violin Concerto in D Major Op 35 III Finale: Allegro Assai Vivace” - Erich Wolfgang Korngold

“Snow Maiden, Op. 12-Chorus of the Courtiers - Act 1 - Russian State Orchestra “Cavatine et Rondo d’Antonida”

“Cutthroat” - S U R V I V E

Chapter Seven: The Massacre at Hawkins Lab

“Dream A Little Dream Of Me” - Ella Fitzgerald & Louis Armstrong

“Prophecies” - Philip Glass

“Akhnaten Act 1, Scene 3: The Window of Appearances” - Philip Glass

“Akhnaten, Act II, Scene 2, Akhnaten and Nefertiti” - Philip Glass