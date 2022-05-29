Sci-fi series 'Stranger Things' came back after a three-year hiatus with the first seven episodes of its fourth season. Here, check out when you can catch the rest on Netflix.

Netflix’s sci-fi series ‘Stranger Things’ came back with the first volume of its fourth season. The first seven episodes dropped on Friday with fans and critics praising the batch thanks to its darker tone and return to its early charm of 80’s references.

Wynona Ryder, Finn Wolfhard, Millie Bobby Brown, Natalia Dyer and more are back in Hawkins. However, the new additions to the cast have also stolen the show such as Joseph Quinn or Jamie Campbell Bower.

Certainly, to avoid spoilers, most super fans of the series have already watched the new episodes, despite most passing the 1-hour mark, here’s when you can catch up the remaining two episodes of the finale and how long they will be.

Stranger Things 4: When is Vol. 2 coming to Netflix?

The last two episodes of the fourth season of Stranger Things will come out on July 1st, just in time for the 4th of July break. Fans who haven’t watched the first part have plenty of time to catch up, five weeks to be exact.

Despite critics and fans loving the new episodes, one common critic is the length of the episodes. Almost all of them are around 1 hour and 15 minutes long, except for the seventh (1 hour 38 minutes). And the last two are even lengthier.

Episode 8 is going to be 1 hour and 25 minutes, and the episode 9 finale will be 2 hours and 30 minutes long. While it feels like much, the season has certainly lived up to the expectations of the die-hard fans.