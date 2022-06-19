Finn Wolfhard is one of the main characters of Stranger Things and a future Hollywood promise. Here, find out everything you need to know about the actor, such as his age, his family and more.

Finn Wolfhard is one of the most sought after breakout actors in the industry. Little by little his name was involved in several big productions. He even got to work with acclaimed Argentine director Andy Muschietti and the Duffer brothers.

In addition to his acting career, he has developed as a musician. He played bass and guitar in his band Calpurnia from 2017 to 2019. He later became one half of the indie-pop duo The Aubreys. He can play piano, guitar, drums, bass and harmonica.

Wolfhard will play Candlewick in the new Pinocchio film, set for release in December 2022, alongside such great actors as Ewan McGregor, Cate Blanchett, Gregory Mann, Tilda Swinton and David Bradley, among others.

How old is Finn Wolfhard?

Finn is 19 years old, he was born on December 23, 2002, in Vancouver, Canada. He completed his early education at a local Catholic High School in British Columbia. After that, he enrolled himself at a private college in Canada from where he currently pursuing his higher studies.

The Canadian artist always felt a special love for music, to which he was inclined towards singing and acting. From a very young age, he wanted to belong to the entertainment industry, so he made his debut at the age of 13.

How tall is Finn Wolfhard?

The actor is approximately 5 feet 10½ inches (1.79 m) tall. The Washington Post noted that Finn Wolfhard has grown almost a foot since his early days in acting.

After the second season premiered in 2017, the young star was reportedly around 5'11". By the time the third season premiered in 2019, a Capital FM article had reported that Wolfhard had grown to 5'11".

Finn Wolfhard’s movies and TV shows

He made his acting and television debut as Zoran in the post-apocalyptic science fiction drama The 100. Soon after came the biggest moment of his career, a major production in which he was to participate as a main character.

Nothing more and nothing less than his character Mike Wheeler in the Netflix series, Stranger Things. In 2017, a year later, he played Richie Tozier in Sthepeng King's live-action adaptation of IT, as well as its sequel, IT Chapter Two in 2019.

He also starred as Player in the Netflix animated short series Carmen Sandiego, the voice of Pugsley Addams in The Addams Family in 2019, Trevor in Ghostbusters: Afterlife (the sequel to Ghostbusters II), among others.

Who are Finn Wolfhard’s parents?

His father, Eric Wolfhard, studied art and politics at the University of British Columbia and then went on to earn a law degree from the University of Toronto. Eric is a historical researcher, specializing in Aboriginal land issues. He also manages Finn's career.

His mother, Mary Jolivet, worked for many years as an assistant to her husband Eric. Later she started working for the Dormouse Design brand, which creates children's clothing. But she never tires of saying that her main job is that of a mother.

Finn also has an older brother, actor Nick Wolfhard. Nick has worked in entertainment himself as a voice actor.