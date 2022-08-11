Joe Keery has captured the hearts of all fans since his time on Stranger Things as Steve and has impressed the industry with his artistic talents, which have earned him important nominations, such as the Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series. Here we tell you all about his new work.

Joe Keery got his first big job in the industry thanks to the Duffer brothers and Netflix, who selected him to play one of the most beloved characters in Stranger Things, Steve Harrington (former boyfriend of Nancy Wheeler and close friend of Dustin Henderson).

The 30-year-old actor's growing fame has earned him several roles in different big productions, such as Free Guy with Ryan Reynolds and Dwayne Johnson, Molly's Game with Jessica Chastain and Idris Elba, Spree with Frankie Grande and After Everything with Maika Monroe, among others.

Since the premiere of the fourth season of one of Netflix's most watched series, her career has been at an all-time high, due to the great importance of her role in the fight against Vecna in the Upside Down. Many of his co-stars have started to gain fame after the release of the last few episodes, as has happened to Joseph Quinn.

Joe Keery joins the cast of Fargo Season 5

Variety said that Keery is one of the new cast members for the fifth season of FX's Fargo. Undoubtedly, the hit crime anthology series is giving new actors room to share the screen with industry heavyweights such as Mad Men's Jon Hamm, The Hudsucker Proxy's Jennifer Jason Leigh and Juno Temple of Paramount +'s The Offer.

Joe will bring to life Gator Tillman, another of Fargo's quirkily named misfits who ends up going through the threshing machine of a failed criminal scheme, according to Game Rant. Noah Hawley's series, based on the Coen brothers' film, had several weird and wild premises that make up Fargo's crime universe, so the actor could have more bizarre events come to town.