Joseph Quinn has been acclaimed by the audience, due to his role as Eddie in the fourth season of Stranger Things. Here we tell you everything you need to know about the English actor, such as his age, his net worth and all his appearances.

Joseph Quinn has been on everyone's lips since the fourth season of the acclaimed series from Netflix and the Duffer brothers premiered. Stranger Things established itself as the most watched show on the platform, breaking several records and dethroning series like The Umbrella Academy, which recently premiered its season number three.

The author's popularity has been on the rise ever since he played Eddie Munson in the TV show. Thanks to the fourth season and its remarkable soundtrack, several songs have come to light again, as was the case with Running Up That Hill by Kate Bush. After the last episode, a new song caught the audience's attention.

In this case it was Metallica's classic Master of Puppets, which was released on March 3, 1983 and created an epic finale to the series. "Until that moment, Eddie has been misunderstood.The Talisman-like qualities of Eddie’s guitar and punk metal music help him reconnect to his closely-guarded traits of love, care, and courage", said Nora Felder, music supervisor for the show. And thanks to this scene, we got to see Joseph Quinn play guitar live, proving that acting is not his only talent.

Joseph Quinn's age

Quinn was born on May 15, 1993 and he is currently 29 years old. He was born and raised in London, England with his parents and his three siblings, Edward, Lizzy and Mary. From a young age he always dreamed of being a recognized actor in the entertainment industry.

His older brother Edward, better known as Ed Quinn, shares Joseph's vocation and has been seen acting in series such as 2 Broke Girls, Mistresses and One Day at a Time, among others.

Joseph Quinn's net worth

According to The Wiki Feed, the actor has a net worth of 3 million thanks to his years as an actor with his film and television projects. In addition to his involvement with other commercial ventures and his modeling career.

Although Joseph has been acting for many years, Eddie Munson was his most relevant role in recent times, where he was able to develop his acting skills to the fullest. The amount he has taken home for his role has not been revealed yet, but it is rumored to be around $250,000, like his cast mates Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin and Noah Schnapp.

Joseph Quinn's movies and TV shows

Joseph began his acting career in 2011, when he landed the role of Tim in the popular television series Postcode. The show was based on a young Somali boy living with widowed mother and his younger brother in a small house and they decide to settle in London. From this, the plot begins to explore deep themes such as gangs, murder and vandalism, according to IMDb.

The role led him to settle in the industry as an actor and thanks to this, some time later, he got the role of Arthur Havisham in the Dickensian series. The plot of this series was much more dramatic, as it was set in a fictional realm of Charles Dickens' famous novels, where he brought together his most iconic characters, while intertwining their lives in the 19th century.

In 2017 would come his first appearance in a renowned production, Game of Thrones. The actor gave life to Koner, a soldier of House Stark, appearing in chapter 4 of season 7, called The Spoils of War.

He also participated in: Instinct in 2015, National Theatre Live: Mosquitoes, Timewasters, Kin and Howards End en 2017, The Hoist in 2018, Les Misérables and Catherine the Great in 2019, C.B. Stike and Small Axe in 2020. In 2022, Quinn played metalhead and Dungeons & Dragons Hellfire Club frontman Eddie Munson in Stranger Things.