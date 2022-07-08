Noah Schnapp is one of the most popular and relevant actors of the moment thanks to his role as Will Byers in Stranger Things, the Netflix and Duffer brothers series. Here, we tell you everything you need to know about the actor, such as his age, his net worth and more.

Noah Schnapp has known that acting would be his profession since he was just five years old, thanks to the Broadway production of Annie. At the age of eight, his family and acting teacher encouraged him to consider acting as a career. That was the beginning of the actor as we see him today.

He made his film debut in Bridge of Spies, where he played Roger, the son of the James B. Donovan. It was directed by acclaimed director Steven Spielberg and awarded by the Academy in 2015. Thanks to his participation, after the premiere doors opened for him to other productions in the industry, such as when he lent his voice to Charlie Brown in The Peanuts Movie.

In Stranger Things he has been seen at his best, where he has received multiple good reviews for his role as Will Byers. He has also been seen in plays such as Abe, Waiting for Anya and Halloween Hubie Halloween.

Noah Schnapp's age and height

Noah is 17 years old and 5ft 9 inches tall (1.75 m). The actor was born on October 3, 2004 in New York and grew up in Scarsdale. His parents, Mitchell and Karine Schnapp, noticed his love for acting and decided to enroll him in an acting program at Star Kidz in Westchester under the direction of Alyson Isbrandtsen.

He has a twin sister, named Chloe. Both were educated at Scarsdale Middle School. The actor's family is from Montreal and he has Canadian citizenship.

Noah Schnapp's social media

Schnapp belongs to a generation with a great command of social networks. The actor frequently uses Twitter (@noah_schnapp) and Instagram (@noahschnapp), where he often uploads new content for his YouTube channel, hangs out with his fans, posts pictures of his friends and work, or simply shares whatever he wants.

On his Instagram account he has more than 21 million followers, where he shares his intimate life and his other passions, such as water sports and fashion.

Noah Schnapp's net worth

The actor's net worth is 3 million in total. He charged around $250,000 for each episode of Stranger Things, where he brought Will Byers to life. The series was the one that propelled him to fame and to become a recognized actor in the industry. But he earns not only for the productions, but also for his deals with well-known brands.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Noah was diving into the business world with a company called TBH (To Be Honest). Reports indicated that Noah wanted this company to compete directly with Nutella, creating a new hazelnut spread with higher levels of protein and fewer unsustainable ingredients, such as palm oil.

The brand officially launched in November 2021 and contains 100 percent vegan products. Thanks to the brand and product, Schnapp would be raking in $700,000 per year, according to Bio Overview.