Sadie Sink has been on everyone's lips for her stunning performance in the new season of the Duffer brothers' series, Stranger Things. The actress who plays Max is one of the most versatile of the cast. Here we tell you everything you need to know about her, such as her life, her sign, her family and more.

Sadie Sink, who plays Maxine Mayfield in Stranger Things, has been all the rage for a while now. She has been in several important projects, such as when she starred alongside Dylan O'Brien in the short film of singer and mogul Taylor Swift's All Too Well.

Not only has she been seen in major productions, but she has established herself as a Hollywood icon who revolutionizes fashion. At her young age, the actress has already been invited to the most luxurious fashion events of the season, such as the launch of one of the legendary Chanel fragrances, multiple Prada fashion shows and other of the most extravagant catwalks.

With the last season of the Duffer brothers' series, Sadie has established herself as a favorite of the audience. Thanks to her iconic fight scene with the song Running Up That Hill by Kate Bush in the background, the actress has marked a before and after for fans of the series.

Sadie Sink's age and zodiac sing

The actress is 20 years old and is an Aries. She was born on April 16, 2002 in Brenham, Texas. She studied at Frederick Wilson Benteen Elementary School in Atlanta, a city in Georgia. Sadie is one of the actresses who already knew what she wanted to do at a very young age.

In 2009, when she was only 7 years old, she was obsessed with recreating the Disney movie, High School Musical. So her mother let her participate in a theater in Houston, which led her to audition on Broadway for the role of Annie in the famous theatrical musical. In 2012, she landed the role at the age of 11.

Sadie Sink's family

The Sink family is quite large. Her parents, Adam Sink -rugby coach- and Lori Elizabeth Sink -math teacher- come from a typical American family. The actress has 4 siblings: Jacey, Spencer, Caleb and Mitchell.

Jacey shares the same vocation as her older sister. The little girl played the younger version of Max Mayfield in the flashback of the third season of Stranger Things.

Sadie Sink's net worth

The actress' net worth is 1 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. In 2015, the actress played the young Queen Elizabeth II in The Audience. That same year she gave life to Suzanne Ballard in the TV series American Odyssey.

Shortly after, she began filming Stranger Things, as Max Mayfield. One of the most important roles of her acting career, being also her best paid job. Since the actress earned around $250,000 per episode. In 2018 and 2020 she was nominated for Screen Actors Guild Awards for the series.

She has also been seen appearing in television series such as The Americans, Blue Bloods and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt. In 2018 she won a Hollywood International Documentary Award for Narrative for Dominion.