The fourth season of Stranger Things is almost here and fans have many questions about the new batch of episodes. Here, check out everything you need to know about the return of this Netflix's show.

Stranger Things: Everything you need to know about Season 4 of the Netflix’s show

Stranger Things, one of Netflix’s most popular shows, will return later this year with its fourth season. Fans have been waiting for a new batch of episodes since the third season came out in 2019 and it’s almost time to see how the story continues.

The science fiction series launched the careers of part of the main cast, such as Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Joe Keery, Maya Hawke, Priah Ferguson, who are all set to return alongside Winona Ryder and David Harbour.

Co-creator Ross Duffer said that he thinks fans will “be happy when they see it. It's very, very long, which is why it's taking us a very long time,” as he explained in an interview with Present Company With Krista Smith podcast. However, while you wait, here check out the answers for all your burning questions of Stranger Things Season 4.

Stranger Things Season 4: Release date

Season 4 of Stranger Things will come out on May 27, 2022. However, the season, which will have nine episodes, will be divided into two volumes. So, the second set will come out on July 1, 2022, five weeks later.

Is Stranger Things Season 4 the last season?

No, season 4 won’t be the last season, despite being split into two volumes. Other series of the platforms, such as Grace and Frankie, had their final season split into two. However, Stranger Things has been already renewed for Season 5, which will be the last.

Stranger Things Season 4: Episodes names

Chapter One: The Hellfire Club

Chapter Two: Vecna's Curse

Chapter Three: The Monster and the Superhero

Chapter Four: Dear Billy

Chapter Five: The Nina Project

Chapter Six: The Dive

Chapter Seven: The Massacre at Hawkins Lab

Chapter Eight: Papa

Chapter Nine: The Piggyback

Stranger Things: Is Billy returning to Season 4?

Sadly, it seems like Dacre Montgomery's character won’t be returning for Season 4. Billy killed people under the Mind Flayer’s influence and, at the end, he sacrificed himself to stop him, which was a very powerful arc. However, fans are wondering if he will somehow return to this season. Duffer said that he’s often surprised by fans "startlingly" accurate theories, so, maybe it is something there.