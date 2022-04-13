Stranger Things, one of Netflix’s most popular shows, will return later this year with its fourth season. Fans have been waiting for a new batch of episodes since the third season came out in 2019 and it’s almost time to see how the story continues.
The science fiction series launched the careers of part of the main cast, such as Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Joe Keery, Maya Hawke, Priah Ferguson, who are all set to return alongside Winona Ryder and David Harbour.
Co-creator Ross Duffer said that he thinks fans will “be happy when they see it. It's very, very long, which is why it's taking us a very long time,” as he explained in an interview with Present Company With Krista Smith podcast. However, while you wait, here check out the answers for all your burning questions of Stranger Things Season 4.
Stranger Things Season 4: Release date
Season 4 of Stranger Things will come out on May 27, 2022. However, the season, which will have nine episodes, will be divided into two volumes. So, the second set will come out on July 1, 2022, five weeks later.
Is Stranger Things Season 4 the last season?
No, season 4 won’t be the last season, despite being split into two volumes. Other series of the platforms, such as Grace and Frankie, had their final season split into two. However, Stranger Things has been already renewed for Season 5, which will be the last.
Stranger Things Season 4: Episodes names
Chapter One: The Hellfire Club
Chapter Two: Vecna's Curse
Chapter Three: The Monster and the Superhero
Chapter Four: Dear Billy
Chapter Five: The Nina Project
Chapter Six: The Dive
Chapter Seven: The Massacre at Hawkins Lab
Chapter Eight: Papa
Chapter Nine: The Piggyback
Stranger Things: Is Billy returning to Season 4?
Sadly, it seems like Dacre Montgomery's character won’t be returning for Season 4. Billy killed people under the Mind Flayer’s influence and, at the end, he sacrificed himself to stop him, which was a very powerful arc. However, fans are wondering if he will somehow return to this season. Duffer said that he’s often surprised by fans "startlingly" accurate theories, so, maybe it is something there.