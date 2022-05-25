The first volume of the fourth season of 'Stranger Things' will come out this Friday on Netflix and there will be new characters in town. Here, checkk out what we know about Vickie, played by 'Anne With an E' lead Amybeth McNulty.

After a three year hiatus, Stranger Things will return with the first volume of its highly anticipated fourth season. All of the main cast will be back but there will also be new incorporations such as Amybeth McNulty, the lead of Anne With an E.

McNulty, 20, is best known for her role as Anne Shirley in the adaptation of Lucy Maud Montgomery's children's book. Despite the success of the series, discrepancies between CBC network and Netflix have put the show on a hiatus, with no news about a possible renewal.

However, that hasn’t stopped McNulty, who recently appeared in movies such as ‘Black Medicine’ and ‘All My Puny Sorrows’. However, now she will return to TV in one of the most watched series of the platform as Vickie. Check out what we know about her character.

Who is Vickie? Amybeth McNulty’s character in Stranger Things 4

McNulty’s participation in the show was announced in June of last year, with a video published by the official social media of Netflix. At the time, it was revealed that her character was named Vickie and that was it. However, new details have surfaced.

Now, we know that she is a student at Hawkins High School and is part of the band as a clarinetist. According to TVLine, Vickie is “a cool, fast-talking band nerd who catches the eye of one of our beloved heroes.”

According to some reports, she could be the romantic interest of Robin Buckley, played by Maya Hawke. Either way, McNulty will look very different from her character in ‘Anne with an E’ as she will have her red hair shorter. Stranger Things Season 4 Volume 1 will premiere this Friday, May 27.