Sadie Sink is busy promoting “The Whale,” in which she appears alongside Brendan Fraser, but she has not forgotten about Stranger Things. During the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival, she had time to ask a few questions about the final season of the sci-fi drama.

Sink, 19, was the standout of the fourth season, thanks to the emotional arc her character Max had to go through. However, she (or any member of the cast) could land any Emmy nominations this year, despite the show getting a big nod for Outstanding Drama Series.

The end of the fourth season left the room open for Max, as she had to recover from the fight against bad guy Vecna. However, the future doesn’t look optimistic for her. While fans are dying to know what happens, Sink herself has also a lot of questions. Check out what she said about Max’s future.

Sadie Sink says she's keeping in the dark about Max's future in Stranger Things

During an interview with Variety in the Toronto International Festival, Sink was asked about Max’s fate in season 5 of Stranger Things. However, her answer won’t satisfy fans: “I don’t know anything,” she said emphatically.

“I don’t know, especially with her (Max’s) ending in Season 4. I would like to know what happens to her but I think they’re not telling me for a reason. They’re keeping it under wraps,” she added with a laugh.

The Duffer Brothers, creators of the series, had said before that they first wanted to kill Max at the end of Season 4 but changed plans. “We wanted to end it with a little more of a question at the end of the season. It’s still really dark and if Max is going to be okay, we just don’t really know. We wanted to leave it up in the air moving forward into Season 5.”

It’s been also reported that writing for the final season has begun. Season 4 of the show was one of the most viewed-English language series on Netflix. Season 5 is expected to come at some point in 2024.