It will be a while before fans can watch the Season 5 of Stranger Things. However, Maya Hawke is already thinking about the ending and what can happen with Robin. Here, check out her ideas, including a spin-off with Joey Keery.

After an emotional ending of the fourth season of Stranger Things, fans can’t wait to know what will happen in the final chapter of the beloved sci-fi series. While The Duffer Brothers have kept details under wraps, actors like Maya Hawke are already fantasizing about their character’s arc.

Hawke plays Robin, Joe Keery’s Steve Harrington best friend and, as she describes it, the “comic-relief” of the drama series. She has been a series regular since Season 3, and her chemestry with Keery is one of the strong points of the show.

Fans love them so much that, while they waited for the second part fo the season, they were always trying to despict scenes and frames, trying to know if Harrington and Robin survive or not. Spoiler, they did. However, it seems like Hawke would like a tragic ending for her character. Check out what she said.

Maya Hawke says she would like her “hero moment” in Stranger Things Season 5

After the release of the second volume of Stranger Things 4, the Duffer Brothers talked on the Happy Confused Podcast and revealed that they considering killing some characters. However, they ultimate decided not to because they weren’t “Game of Thrones. This is Hawkins, it’s not Westeros.”

However, they did kill Eddie Munson, played by Joseph Quinn, while he was trying to help the others escape the Upside Down. And Hawke would love a similar storyline for Robin. In a new interview with Rolling Stone, the actor said that “it’s the last season, so people are probably going to die (...) I would love to die and get my hero’s moment. I’d love to die with honor, as any actor would.”

However, she recognized that she also likes how the Duffer Brothers “fall in love with their actors and their characters, and they don’t want to kill them. I think that’s a beautiful quality that they have, and I wouldn’t wish it away.”

Hawke would also love to have her own spin-off with Joey Keery

On the other hand, if Robin’s survives, she would like to be in a Stranger Things spin-off. But only if she gets to do it with Keery. “Normally I wouldn’t really be a proponent of a spinoff, but if I got to do it with Joe Keery, I would do anything,” Hawke told Rolling Stone.

“He’s so funny and wonderful and smart, and he’s got great boundaries. He’s an excellent coworker, and I would do anything with him,” she added. There is a Stranger Things spin-off in the works, but there aren’t details about the plot or the cast. Season 5 of the series is expetced for 2024.